Australian News in Punjabi : Four new cases of community transmission of coronavirus recorded in Victoria

Four new cases of Coronavirus have been detected in Melbourne's north, bringing Victoria's 86-day run of no community transmission to an end.





Australian health authorities are urging people to get a coronavirus vaccination as soon as they are eligible to do so.





Professor Kelly says more than 3.6 million vaccine doses have been administered in Australia so far with 25 blood clotting cases and 1 death linked to the vaccine.





Scott Morrison is facing opposition on plans to allow vaccinated Australians to travel between states in the event of coronavirus lockdowns.





People entering Australia from overseas may be able to provide proof of a coronavirus vaccination through a digital declaration prior to check-in.





Australia has condemned the Belarusian government's interception of a commercial flight and the arrest of a Belarussian activist on board the flight.





And in sports, The Indian women's cricket team will play its first 'Pink Ball' Test on a tour of Australia





