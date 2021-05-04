Australian News in Punjabi : W-H-O authorities in India say low compliance of COVID-19 precautions major contributor to crisis

In this bulletin:





Prime Minister Scott Morrison has defended a controversial ban on travel from India, saying it is a practical decision made on health grounds.





Low compliance of COVID-19 precautions is a major contributor to India's current crisis says World Health Organisation authorities in the country.





Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan says zero COVID-19 transmission in hotel quarantine is terrific news.





Mr McGowan says the state government will assist local Indian community groups with funds to support those in India.





Almost 7000 Victorian residents have received a coronavirus vaccination since the state extended its vaccination hubs.





The Reserve Bank of Australia [[RBA]] has left the cash rate at a record low 0.1 per cent, following its monthly board meeting.





Travellers from New Delhi landed in Chicago on Monday morning on the last direct Air India flight to the United States.





