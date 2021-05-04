SBS Punjabi

Australian News in Punjabi : W-H-O authorities in India say low compliance of COVID-19 precautions major contributor to crisis

SBS Punjabi

W-H-O authorities in India say low compliance of COVID-19 precautions major contributor to crisis

W-H-O authorities in India say low compliance of COVID-19 precautions major contributor to crisis Source: EPA

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 May 2021 at 9:44pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS

Federal government faces criticism for temporary ban on travel from India, W-H-O authorities in India say low compliance of COVID-19 precautions major contributor to crisis, and in sport, Indian Premier League also got affected by Coronavirus.

Published 4 May 2021 at 9:44pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS
In this bulletin:

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has defended a controversial ban on travel from India, saying it is a practical decision made on health grounds.

Low compliance of COVID-19 precautions is a major contributor to India's current crisis says World Health Organisation authorities in the country.

Advertisement
Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan says zero COVID-19 transmission in hotel quarantine is terrific news.

Mr McGowan says the state government will assist local Indian community groups with funds to support those in India.  

Almost 7000 Victorian residents have received a coronavirus vaccination since the state extended its vaccination hubs.

The Reserve Bank of Australia [[RBA]] has left the cash rate at a record low 0.1 per cent, following its monthly board meeting.

Travellers from New Delhi landed in Chicago on Monday morning on the last direct Air India flight to the United States.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
 

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 meters away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.
If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080. News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus


 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack