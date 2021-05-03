Australian News in Punjabi : The federal government defends its decision to ban travel from India

In this bulletin:





The Indian community and human rights advocates are angered by the government's decision to restrict travel from India.





Australia's Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly the measure is necessary considering problems with Australia's quarantine facilities.





Advertisement

Australians aged 50 years and over are now able to receive the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.





Western Australia has recorded no new local cases of COVID-19 and three infections acquired from overseas.





New Zealand will extend its quarantine-free travel to include the Cook Islands from May 17.





Tasmania's Liberal Premier Peter Gutwein says he will follow through on a pledge to step down if his party doesn't secure majority government.





A independent review of the culture of gymnastics in Australia has found systemic issues affecting athlete experience and wellbeing.











Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.





Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .











People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 meters away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.

If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080. News and information is available in 63 languages at sbs.com.au/coronavirus









