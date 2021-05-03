SBS Punjabi

Australian News in Punjabi : The federal government defends its decision to ban travel from India

SBS Punjabi

At least six repatriation flights from India to Australia now expected from 15 May.

Second repatriation flight from India arrives in Australia. Source: Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Published 3 May 2021 at 9:56pm
By MP Singh
The federal government defends its decision to ban travel from India, Australians over the age of 50 now eligible to receive AstraZeneca vaccine; In sport, Culture of systemic abuse found in gymnastics in Australia

In this bulletin:

The Indian community and human rights advocates are angered by the government's decision to restrict travel from India.

Australia's Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly the measure is necessary considering problems with Australia's quarantine facilities.

Australians aged 50 years and over are now able to receive the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

Western Australia has recorded no new local cases of COVID-19  and three infections acquired from overseas.

New Zealand will extend its quarantine-free travel to include the Cook Islands from May 17.

Tasmania's Liberal Premier Peter Gutwein says he will follow through on a pledge to step down if his party doesn't secure majority government.

A independent review of the culture of gymnastics in Australia has found systemic issues affecting athlete experience and wellbeing.

 

Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.

