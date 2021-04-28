Australian News in Punjabi : Pressure builds on the federal government to do more to help Australians stranded in India

In this bulletin:





Amnesty International Australia and the Australian Medical Association have called on the Federal Government to better assist India and urgently return stranded Australians in the country.





India has recorded 360,960 new COVID-19 cases and just over 3,000 deaths in the last 24 hours.





President of Turbans for Australia Amar Singh told SBS the government is obligated to prioritise the safe return of Australians in India.





More than two million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Australia.





Western Australia will close three "high-risk" quarantine hotels and indefinitely reduce its returned traveller intake after a COVID-19 breach prompted a snap lockdown.





New South Wales Premier Gladys has set a clear target of vaccinating six million people in the state by end of the year.





Stolen generation survivors from the Northern Territory are suing the federal government for being forcibly removed from their families between 1910 and the 1970s.





Australia's Olympians have requested special exemptions while quarantining after the Tokyo Games, but deny they're queue jumping for coronavirus vaccine jabs.











