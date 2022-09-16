SBS Punjabi

Sydney's Australian Sikh Association aims to keep seniors engaged and active

ASA organises various activities to keep seniors active. Credit: ASA

Published 16 September 2022 at 11:24am, updated 16 September 2022 at 1:19pm
By MP Singh
Australian Sikh Association runs a range of initiatives encouraging Western Sydney's senior residents to feel physically fit and valued. Other social activities such as literary conferences, yoga, computer training and picnics are also organised periodically to support the elderly.

Harkamal Singh Saini, director of senior citizen affairs of the Association, told SBS Punjabi, “We treat our senior citizens as valued assets and provide them with various activities suitable to their needs and backgrounds”.

“To name a few, we run weekly programs like poetry, general discussions and storytelling," he said.

ASA’s literary discussion groups encourage both seasoned and budding writers to come forward and share their writings with others.

Mr Saini further told that the association aims to assist the elderly to connect with the community and participate in social activities and sports.

"We also invite doctors and other specialists to talk on common health matters."

“Every quarter, we take our seniors for a picnic.

“Our discussion groups are not limited to a particular religion or Punjabi community; rather, they are open to all the seniors from any background," said Mr Saini.

To take part in the various activities or volunteer in the services run by ASA for the seniors, listen to this podcast.
