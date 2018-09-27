Australian Sikh Association library gets a major upgrade

Dr Surinder Singh, Director Education at the Australian Sikh Association told SBS Punjabi that young members of the community were specially invited to come up with creative ideas to convert the library to a vibrant place of activity suitable for everyone.





"We hired a professional project manager who was guided by the youth of our community in changing the looks and feels of the very old library. With their all-out efforts, we have completed the project in record time and equipped it with the latest, state of the art facilities to attract mostly children and seniors of our community," Dr Singh said.





Library officially re-opened after refurbishments and visited by Dr Kevin Connolly MP. Source: Surinder Singh





Speaking about the future plans, Dr Singh said: "We will try our best to bring in all the latest online research facilities, digital books, audio & video resources so that it becomes one stop for all solutions".





Dr Singh thanked those who helped in the refurbishment work.





"We need ongoing community support to accomplish our future targets. We need to know what type of resources the community would like us to bring. All suggestions and support from the community would be highly appreciated. We are already talking to council libraries and other resource centres to help and guide us further". The management and community is proud of the revival of reading culture. Source: Surinder Singh





"Reviving an old library is like reviving our rich heritage that is saved in the form of valuable books", he said.





The library of Australian Sikh Association has been refurbished with an aim to make it a modern reading and research centre where visitors can be entertained with AV shows. It also has the capability to run community seminars as well.





