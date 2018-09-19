Punjabi diet: what are we eating wrong?

Food is not only the fuel that propels the human body but also the mind and our mood, to a very large extent.





Of late, scientific research across the world has established that unlike the long-held belief, fats are not necessarily the worst enemy of the human body.





The more harmful food groups, when consumed in quantities larger than needed, are carbohydrates. And if there is one food element which is in every sense of the word, an “enemy” of good health, it is sugar. And the bad news is that even if we reduce our consumption of refined sugar, many other foods we consume get converted to sugar inside our body.





The Punjabi community’s love for food is the stuff of legends. And also is legendary the portions consumed. To shed more light on healthy eating habits, SBS Punjabi caught up with Sydney-based dietitian Simran Grover on September 19 which is celebrated in Australia as the Dietitians Day.





“Punjabis need portion control and also to reduce the unnecessary intake of carbohydrates and sugars and ramp up their protein consumption,” she said.





Listen to the complete interview in Punjabi.



