Australian Sikh Awards for Excellence inviting nominations

The coordinator of the Australian Sikh Awards for Excellence, Mr Tarandeep Singh Ahuja told SBS Punjabi, “We have created the eight award categories carefully based on the fields where Punjabis and Sikhs have excelled while settling in Australia’.





ASAE provides an opportunity to recognise and celebrate the inspiring achievements of Sikh individuals in Australia. Credit: Supplied



The nominations for these awards close on 20 th May.





The awards ceremony will be held in Sydney’s Shangri-La Hotel on 17 th May.



