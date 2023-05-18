Australian Sikh Awards for Excellence inviting nominations

Australian Sikh Awards for Excellence

Credit: SYA

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Over 100 nominations for eight award categories have already been received and the organisers of the Australian Sikh Awards are expecting even more to land before the due date of 20th May. The awards would be conferred on 17th June in Sydney.

The coordinator of the Australian Sikh Awards for Excellence, Mr Tarandeep Singh Ahuja told SBS Punjabi, “We have created the eight award categories carefully based on the fields where Punjabis and Sikhs have excelled while settling in Australia’.

SBS is the proud sponsor of the Community Service Award category.
ASAE
ASAE provides an opportunity to recognise and celebrate the inspiring achievements of Sikh individuals in Australia. Credit: Supplied

The nominations for these awards close on 20th May.

The awards ceremony will be held in Sydney’s Shangri-La Hotel on 17th May.

To know more about the award categories and the expertise of the panel of judges, pls listen to this podcast by clicking the speaker icon.

READ MORE

Australian Sikh Awards for Excellence to recognise unsung heroes of the Sikh community

Unsung community heroes to be recognised by inaugural Australian Sikh Awards for Excellence

Share

Latest podcast episodes

DAILY LIFE SYDNEY

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 18 May 2023

Harris Park suburb in western Sydney.

Calls for renaming of 'Little India' to be expedited, formalised ahead of Indian PM's visit to Australia

Punjabi film JODO

Diljit Dosanjh and Nimrit Khaira’s Jodi has grossed around a million-dollar mark in just one weekend

Australia Quad

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Wednesday 17 May 2023