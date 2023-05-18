Australian Sikh Awards for Excellence inviting nominations

The coordinator of the Australian Sikh Awards for Excellence, Mr Tarandeep Singh Ahuja told SBS Punjabi, “We have created the eight award categories carefully based on the fields where Punjabis and Sikhs have excelled while settling in Australia’.
SBS is the proud sponsor of the Community Service Award category.
ASAE provides an opportunity to recognise and celebrate the inspiring achievements of Sikh individuals in Australia. Credit: Supplied
The nominations for these awards close on 20th May.
The awards ceremony will be held in Sydney’s Shangri-La Hotel on 17th May.
To know more about the award categories and the expertise of the panel of judges, pls listen to this podcast by clicking the speaker icon.