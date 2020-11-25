SBS Punjabi

Australian Sikh community celebrates first anniversary of the installation of ‘Ik Onkar’ sculpture in Victoria

SBS Punjabi

Ik Onkar symbol

Sikh community celebrates first anniversary of the installation of the ‘Ik Onkar’ sculptor in Bendigo. Source: Supplied by VSGC

Published 25 November 2020 at 5:47pm, updated 25 November 2020 at 9:19pm
By Avneet Arora
Presented by Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS

Members of the Sikh community gathered in a small town in regional Victoria on Sunday to mark the completion of one year since the historic installation of the ‘Ik Onkar’ sculpture in a public space in Australia.

Highlights
  • Sikh community marks the first anniversary of the installation of 'Ik Onkar' symbol in Bendigo
  • The sculpture was installed in November 2019 to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev
  • The sculpture was made to order by artist Iqbal Singh Gill from Punjab in India
The Sikh symbol ‘Ik Onkar’ which translates to ‘there is one God’ was installed in November last year to commemorate the landmark 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev – the founder of the Sikh faith.

The golden artwork stands tall at the Great Stupa of Universal Compassion in Bendigo – a Buddhist pilgrimage dedicated towards peace and interfaith harmony that houses symbols from many other faiths besides Sikhism in the sprawling gardens that surround the stupa.

In an interview with SBS Punjabi, Jang Bahadur Singh, the secretary of the Victorian Sikh Gurudwara Council who hosted the anniversary celebrations said only 50 members of the community were allowed to attend the event in consideration with the COVID-19 induced restrictions on public gatherings.

“We had a limited gathering of only 50 members from the community in Melbourne and Bendigo. I’d like to take this opportunity to thank the Bendigo community which helped us to mark this occasion in line with COVID prompted safety restrictions,” he said.

Ik Onkar symbol
Members of teh Sikh community mark the first anniversary of the installation of the 'Ik Onkar' sculptor in Bendigo. Source: Supplied by VSGC


The installation of the symbol last year made Bendigo the first place in Australia to house 'Ik Onkar', a symbol from the Sikh religion that represents divine unity.

Ik Onkar symbol
Members of the Sikh community at the Great Stupa of Universal Compassion in Bendigo. Source: Supplied by VSGC


The sculpture was made to order by artist Iqbal Singh Gill from Punjab in India. 

Click on the audio player above to listen to the interview in Punjabi.

News and information is available in 63 languages at 
Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


