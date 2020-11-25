Australian Sikh community celebrates first anniversary of the installation of ‘Ik Onkar’ sculpture in Victoria

Highlights Sikh community marks the first anniversary of the installation of 'Ik Onkar' symbol in Bendigo

The sculpture was installed in November 2019 to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev

The sculpture was made to order by artist Iqbal Singh Gill from Punjab in India

The Sikh symbol ‘Ik Onkar’ which translates to ‘there is one God’ was installed in November last year to commemorate the landmark 550 th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev – the founder of the Sikh faith.





The golden artwork stands tall at the Great Stupa of Universal Compassion in Bendigo – a Buddhist pilgrimage dedicated towards peace and interfaith harmony that houses symbols from many other faiths besides Sikhism in the sprawling gardens that surround the stupa.





In an interview with SBS Punjabi , Jang Bahadur Singh, the secretary of the Victorian Sikh Gurudwara Council who hosted the anniversary celebrations said only 50 members of the community were allowed to attend the event in consideration with the COVID-19 induced restrictions on public gatherings.





“We had a limited gathering of only 50 members from the community in Melbourne and Bendigo. I’d like to take this opportunity to thank the Bendigo community which helped us to mark this occasion in line with COVID prompted safety restrictions,” he said.





Members of teh Sikh community mark the first anniversary of the installation of the 'Ik Onkar' sculptor in Bendigo. Source: Supplied by VSGC





The installation of the symbol last year made Bendigo the first place in Australia to house 'Ik Onkar', a symbol from the Sikh religion that represents divine unity.





Members of the Sikh community at the Great Stupa of Universal Compassion in Bendigo. Source: Supplied by VSGC





The sculpture was made to order by artist Iqbal Singh Gill from Punjab in India.





Click on the audio player above to listen to the interview in Punjabi.





