Australian Sikh youth provide free CV checks to help jobseekers in the community

Young Sikh Professionals Network has been providing help and support to migrants by organizing various seminars, workshops, events and mentoring programs so that people can make optimal use of their skill set. Recently they have launched a novel project of checking resumes and providing professional advice on how to fine-tune them.





Malika Singh Kanwar from YSPN told SBS Punjabi , “One may have a strong skill set and robust experience, but without a proper and impressive resume, it is very hard to even get an interview”.





Highlights:





Young Sikh Professionals Network has a network of experts spanning across Australia and New Zealand.

YSPN team has already fine-tuned over 230 resumes so far, and invites the community to reach out to them

The motive of YSPN is to inspire and motivate young budding professionals to achieve their dreams.

Young Sikh Professionals Network is a young and vibrant organization that held 105 events last year for the growth of the youth in the community. It has chapters in all states of Australia and some parts of New Zealand as well.





YSPN has fined tuned more than 230 resumes so far and are also providing support for preparing the interviews. Source: Malika Singh Kanwar





“Our organization has professionals from various backgrounds like legal, engineering, accounting, IT, management, etc who are dedicating their time to help the community by checking and correcting resumes, and advising on practical techniques needed to grab a dream job”.





“The motive of YSPN is to inspire and motivate young budding professionals to achieve their dreams”.





Ms Kanwar said, “We encourage people to send their resumes to us and within 7 to 14 days our panel of experts will check it, fine-tune it, add their comments and get back to them”.





‘Only a proper CV can get you an interview”.





“Due to Covid-19 we can’t meet people in person but our team has gone fully digital. People can upload their resume directly on our website ‘YSPN.org.au’ or email it to us with their questions at cvcheck@yspn.org.au”.





For starters who don’t have a proper resume, YSPN provides a basic template where people can get an idea of Australian standards and fill in their details.





“YSPN has a network of experts spanning across Australia and New Zealand. We even reach out to experts from a wider network, if a specific skill set is not available within YSPN”.





Ms Kanwar said, “We have fined tuned more than 230 resumes so far. And taking a step further, YSPN is giving tips to those candidates who become successful in landing an interview”.





To hear the full audio, please click on the audio player above.





