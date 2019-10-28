Steve Waugh wishes ‘hardworking and global’ Sikh community ahead of Guru Nanak’s landmark celebrations

Test cricket great Steve Waugh launched a multi-faith event to be held in Sydney to commemorate the 550 th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, earlier today.





The Divine Steps Festival is being hosted by Sikh Youth Australia in collaboration with 40 Sikh and inter-faith organisations at the Pyrmont Bay Park on November 10, to celebrate the life and teachings of the first guru and founder of the Sikh faith, Guru Nanak.





Speaking with SBS Punjabi during the launch event at the Royal Automobile Service Club, former Australian skipper said he is supporting the event because “it’s about bringing different religions together.”





“Australia is very proud of the Sikh community. On behalf of our nation, I wish the Sikh community every success as it celebrates Guru Nanak’s 550 th birthday.





“I’m very happy to support the Sikh community. I have had a lot of fun memories of touring in India for thirty years. I have a lot of fantastic friends," said Waugh.





“Australia is very proud of the Sikh community," says former Australian skipper, Steve Waugh. Source: SBS





Recalling some of the good memories, Waugh reminisced about the times he shared with cricketers of Sikh religion during his career, including Bishan Singh Bedi, Navjot Singh Sidhu and Harbhajan Singh among many others.





"There's a saying in Sikhism, that one Sikh is worth 125,000. Seems like Virat Kohli playing cricket, actually," said Waugh.





He added that he sees Sikhs as people who are “very proud of their turbans and are very hardworking."





“Globally Sikhs are gaining the reputation of feeding millions through their principal of sewa , service and langar .”





Members of the community at the launch of the Divine Steps Festival in Sydney. Source: SBS





According to the event’s website, the attendees would be given an opportunity to explore the 'four unique journeys of discovery' of Guru Nanak with four charity walks to be held along the foreshores of the Sydney Harbour.





In addition, the festival will feature a day-long concert of multi-faith performances and spiritual music, a showcase of the Sikh history, turban-tying, free health check-ups, fundraisers for select charities, family entertainment programs accompanied by langar (free community meal) for all.





Click on the player above to listen to Steve Waugh’s full interview.





SBS Punjabi team will be present at the Divine Steps Festival being held at Pyrmont Bay on Sunday, November 10.





