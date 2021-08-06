Australian visas: Migrating through family-sponsored visas

The 2021-22 Migration Program planning level is set at 160,000 visa places, with approximately half reserved for the Family Stream.





Out of the 77,300 visas available under the Family Stream, 72,300 are allocated for partner visas, 4,500 for parents, and 500 for other family stream visas.





Principal Solicitor at Visa Plan, James Bae, says an applicant may qualify for a partner stream visa if they are either married or in a de facto relationship with an Australian citizen or permanent resident.





"The cost is roughly $7,800 for partner visa applications; if you want to add a health check, that's another $300. And also, depending on how many countries you have resided in, you have to arrange police checks to be issued. Generally speaking, from the day of initial application to grant of the permanent residency, we see roughly around three to four years. And the reason, I guess, for the large duration of processing time is because the department wants to ensure that the relationship doesn't break down, and the relationship is genuine, and the relationship is continuing."





