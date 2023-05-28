Australian youngsters get to play with artificial intelligence

The Day of AI is a worldwide educational program, aimed at preparing our youngest minds for the technology of the future.





This classroom in Melbourne's southeast was one of 6,000 around the world participating on Thursday 18 May. Levi was one of the students participating in the session.





" When we grow up, technology is going to become more efficient and more useful than what it is now."





Assistant Principal of the school, Jack Mazurek says the day was a bit of exposure to what the future looks like.





" The great thing about AI is that it's new for everyone so the teachers are really learning with the students. That's half the engagement, you know? The kids are learning and making mistakes, the teachers are learning and making mistakes, and then they get to come up with a wonderful solution all together in a safe way, at school, and it's also giving a great opportunity for teachers and students to see what the job future looks like as well."





The program is delivered partly by the CSIRO's National Artificial Intelligence Centre, established by the federal government in 2021 after AI was identified as one of 63 critical technologies in the national interest.





Although some fear having their jobs replaced by AI, Stela Solar from the the CSIRO's National AI Centre says it will also create jobs.





'So we're in an increasingly technological world. There are services all around us that we engage with every day, but we can also be creating these kinds of technologies, in fact, another 161,000 AI professionals are needed in Australia by 2030 so that we can be part of this technology wave that is going on right now. Interestingly, many students are not aware of the career opportunities in tech, and so Day of AI shows them what they could aspire to become, whether that's a technologist or a scientist, but it also helps them understand what AI is, so they can have that critical thinking and agency to navigate our technological world responsibly."



