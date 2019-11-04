Australians are travelling to India for organ transplants

A new study published in the Medical Journal of Australia has found that India has emerged as one of the most frequented destinations for Australians in need of transplants, second only to China-fuelling an ever-expanding illegal market for sought-after human organs.





Professor Toby Coates, president of the Transplantation Society of Australia and New Zealand, who also co-authored the study, told SBS Punjabi that people born overseas might think they wouldn’t get quick or equal access to transplants in Australia.





“As a consequence of that, they’re looking overseas as potential options for transplants.





“I was astounded to discover that nearly two-thirds of doctors involved in transplantations in the Australian, NZ Society of Nephrology and the Transplantation Society of Australia and NZ had spoken to their patients about travelling overseas for transplants, Prof Coates said.





“And 50% of them had cared for at least one such patient who had undergone surgery abroad."





