Australians selected for World Cup to miss part of IPL

Cricket Australia has said its players picked for the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup will have to make themselves available for a mandatory training camp, meaning they will have to miss part of the lucrative Indian Premier League.





“It is a difficult period with the IPL being brought forward to accommodate the Cricket World Cup, and overlapping our domestic season. We are committed to respecting the position of the Sheffield Shield, while ensuring Australia’s World Cup squad is well prepared for this critical world event, while also ensuring those that are fit to play have the opportunity to participate in the IPL,” said Belinda Clark – the CA’s Interim EGM Team Performance.





The CA, in its decision announcing its position on the IPL, said the players will require an approval from the peak body of the sport in the country, in the form of a No Objection Certificate that will be issued after the last round of Sheffield Shield from March 20-23.





Cricketers participating in the Sheffield Shield finals (March 28- April 1 st ) will only be released after its conclusion.





The 2019 season of the Indian Premier League gets underway from 23 rd March. It was earlier meant to run from March 29 th until May 19 th 2019.





The CA said it will announce Australia’s World Cup squad of fifteen players on April 23 rd and all the selected players will be expected to make themselves available for a mandatory training camp in early May and the practice matches ahead of the World Cup that will get underway on May 30 in England.





“While this is no easy feat, I think we have managed a reasonable balance that will enable the players to consider their options and choose what is right for them and their respective teams,” Ms Clark said in a statement.





“It is imperative that we ensure Australia is in the best possible position as we head into the Cricket World Cup and the 2019 Ashes series. This means prioritising our focus on match readiness and the health of our players.”





Australian players are among the most expensive buys by different IPL franchisees even as some of them now seem to have fallen out of favour with Aaron Finch and Glen Maxwell having been dumped by their respective sides. However, banned duo Steve Smith and David Warner have been retained by the Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad respectively.





The player auction for 2019 IPL will be held on 16 December in Goa.



