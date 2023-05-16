Australians urged to check their smoke alarms as the cold weather sets in

Data from the CFA and Fire Rescue Victoria (FRV) indicates more than 72 per cent of deadly fires start in bedrooms and living areas in Victoria.





But only 17 percent of people have smoke alarms in their bedrooms.





Country Fire Authority Acting Chief Officer Garry Cook says such alarms are essential.





"Having working smoke alarms in bedrooms and in living areas in our houses will give our families the greatest chance of being alerted to a fire. And give us the greatest chance of them getting out safely."





Garry Cook say installing smoke detectors in bedrooms and living rooms gives people the best chance of surviving a fire, especially as the weather gets colder.





"As the cooler months are coming on us now and we saw snowfall across the Alps and in the lower areas, in fact around the state over the weekend. So a lot of home heating systems, clothes dryers, all of those things that we do when the winter months will see an increase in fires in households. So if we think about that, the chances of the fires occurring go up, then having working smoke alarms in your house will give you the greatest chance of being alerted should something go wrong. And if it happens to go wrong you and your family then have the best chance of getting out safely."





Darren McQuade is Fire Rescue Victoria's Assistant Chief Fire Officer for Community Resilience.





He says smoke alarms should have ten year life-long batteries, be tested monthly and cleaned yearly.



