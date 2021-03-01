Australians warned to watch for COVID 19-related scams

Australians are being warned to be on alert for scams relating to COVID-19.





Delia Rickard, from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, says people must guard their personal information.





People from migrant communities, and people from any community really, need to be aware there is an awful lot of fake information around, around COVID, around the vaccine. And you should only take your information from reliable sources: from the health department, from doctors. Whatever you do, don't take your information just off the internet and social media because there is a lot of misinformation out there.





