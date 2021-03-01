SBS Punjabi

Australians warned to watch for COVID 19-related scams

SBS Punjabi

Current Internet scams related to COVID-19 Vaccination programs

Current Internet scams related to COVID-19 Vaccination programs Source: Pixabay/ Engin_Akyurt

Published 1 March 2021 at 11:50am, updated 2 March 2021 at 4:32pm
By Karishma Luthria
Presented by MP Singh
Source: SBS

The Australian government is expecting a rise in suspicious texts, calls or emails attempting to collect people's money or personal information.

Australians are being warned to be on alert for scams relating to COVID-19.

Delia Rickard, from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, says people must guard their personal information.

People from migrant communities, and people from any community really, need to be aware there is an awful lot of fake information around, around COVID, around the vaccine. And you should only take your information from reliable sources: from the health department, from doctors. Whatever you do, don't take your information just off the internet and social media because there is a lot of misinformation out there.

Click on the player above to listen to this feature in Punjabi.

