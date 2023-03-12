Australia's affordable rentals halve over 12 months

A report by property data firm PropTrack shows the number of properties listed at $400 per week or lower has dropped.





In Hobart, 12 per cent of rental listings are for less than that figure, there are fewer than 9 per cent in Darwin, and in the ACT, that's fewer than two per cent.





In regional areas, the availability of properties listed at less than $400 per week has dropped from nearly 38 per cent to 26 per cent.





And there are also drops seen in the other capital cities. Cameron Kushner is an the Economic Research Director with Proptrack.





"Things have got pretty dire over the last 12 months and we think that going forward, there's not a significant increase in rental supply coming, demand is ramping up as more people come back into the country so it's a situation we think is going to get worse before it gets better. Maybe the only thing that will solve this or start to change this is if we start to see more first-home buyers out of renting and into home ownership. And even though generally it's cheaper to rent than it is to buy, if people are getting evicted from their rental properties, if rents are going up double digits every time they come up for renewal, I think that will drive more people to consider buying their first home."





When Amanda Bilson's husband fell ill with cancer, she didn't realise how much her rent would be an added burden.





As a widow and pensioner, she was able to qualify for an affordable housing program, but the prospect of being homeless played on her mind.





"I could've ended up living in my car like a lot of women of my generation have ended up, because there was no way you could find anything to rent for under $500 a week nowadays. As a pensioner I don't know what I would have done. I know people couch-surf and stay with friends but that is not acceptable."



