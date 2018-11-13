Australia’s drought could be a reason for highest suicide rate: study

Drought, financial worries and cyber bullying have been named as possible reasons for an increase in the number of suicides in Australia.





The spike comes despite more funding for suicide prevention, prompting calls for the federal government to set a national target to reduce the rate by 25 per cent in five years.





It's being described as a national tragedy.





The latest figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on causes of death show that in 2017, 3,128 people died from suicide.





That’s up 9.1 per cent compared to the year before.





The figure equates to about 8.6 suicides a day - 12.6 people taking their own lives in every 100,000 people - the equal-highest rate in a decade.





Lifeline CEO John Brogden says the spike comes despite an increase in funding for suicide prevention.





“There's been a lot more money over recent years at state and federal level from both sides of politics. We're doing better in terms of funding, but we're not seeing the results. In fact we're doing worse: more funding and more suicides,” said Mr Brogden.





Drought has been suggested as a factor but just what is behind the increase, no-one knows for certain.





Mr Brogden has a theory.





“If I was to give you my opinion I would suggest the enormous level of indebtedness of Australians creates incredible stress and pressure on people. People have such large mortgages, particularly in the cities, and they worry about losing their job and they worry about not being able to pay their mortgage. I think some of that adds to the pressure that people have on them in Australia but no-one really knows why it's increasing - all we know is it shouldn't be increasing,” he added.





Support service Lifeline is urging Australia to follow in Scotland's footsteps and adopt a national target to reduce suicide by 25 per cent in five years.





In 2002, Scotland's Choose Life campaign set a goal to reduce suicide by 20 per cent in ten years.





They came very close, achieving an 18 per cent reduction by 2013.





Mr Brogden says a target would make the government and society more accountable.





“What that did was it focused every part of government, every part of the medical sector, every part of the not-for-profit sector and the community at large, on working to reduce that target,” Mr Brogden said.





Ten years ago, Hayley Purdon wanted to end her own life.





“What led to my suicide attempt was that I was severely depressed, suffering from an eating disorder, and severe anxiety which meant that at times I coudn't even leave the house. It just became unbearable to a point where I couldn't face living any more and suicide became my only option,” Said Ms Purdon.





She survived and now works with suicide prevention organisation Roses in the Ocean, made up of people who have a lived experience of suicide.





For the 30-year-old Canberra statistician, the new figures come as a blow but she's not losing hope.





“Despite how bad the numbers are today there are lots of people out there who have a wealth of information that can provide input and make a difference to (the) prevention (space),” she adds.





If you or someone you know needs immediate help, you can call Lifeline at any time on 13 11 14.











To listen to this feature in Punjabi, click on the player at the top of this page.



