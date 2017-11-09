Australia's Education Industry is prioritising its policies to help International students settle down smoothly

International students make up Australia's third-largest export industry, contributing a record $28 billion to the economy last financial year.





But they can also be among the most vulnerable new arrivals in the country. So helping them navigate the challenges of a new life in a new land has become a top priority for service providers.





Moving away from the comforts of home can be a daunting prospect. Indian international student Chakx Asis Singh says it brings on feelings of isolation.





For some cultures, like Indian, there are similarities to their own. Another Indian international student, Piyush Tejwani, points to cricket, a hugely popular sport on the Indian subcontinent.





Indian students make up Australia's second-largest intake of international students. China tops the list, with almost 170,000 students in Australia since January. Nepal comes in third, followed by Malaysia, Vietnam, Brazil, South Korea, Thailand, Indonesia and Hong Kong, tracked as a separate entity from China.





Overall, more than 570,000 students enrolled in Australian universities and colleges from January to August this year, a 14 per cent increase on last year. And in the last financial year, they contributed a record $28 billion to the economy. Deakin University's Professor David Shilbury says it is a boost to Australia's tertiary-education providers in a globally competitive field.





New South Wales has the largest share of the international intake, with 37 per cent of the students choosing to study in the state. It is followed closely by Victoria, then Queensland and Western Australia. Victorian Department of Education deputy secretary Tim Ada says it was good reason for Victoria's government to pledge $337,000 to enhance international-student welfare.





Legal support for tenancy and employment is one focus. Inner Melbourne Community Legal chief executive Daniel Stubbs says the funding will improve student awareness of the services available.





Piyush Tejwani says it can only enhance an experience already off to a good start.









