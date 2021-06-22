SBS Punjabi

Australia's superannuation system explained

SBS Punjabi

Piggy bank

About a quarter of all super account holders in Australia end up with multiple super funds, paying unnecessary fees and premiums. Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 June 2021 at 11:22am, updated 25 July 2022 at 2:28pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Paras Nagpal
Source: SBS

Superannuation is a mandatory savings scheme designed to help Australians save money that they can access in retirement. While super can be a highly tax-effective way of saving for old age, experts recommend paying attention to a few things so that you can get the maximum benefit from your super.

Published 22 June 2021 at 11:22am, updated 25 July 2022 at 2:28pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Paras Nagpal
Source: SBS
Superannuation, commonly referred to as ‘super,’ is a part of your income put aside to fund your retirement. A superannuation Guarantee is the minimum percentage of your earnings that your employer must pay into your super.

The superannuation guarantee rate is increasing to 10% in July 2021.

Anyone earning more than $450 a month before tax is eligible for superannuation contributions from their employer.

Advertisement
But Rashesh Bhavsar, a financial advisor at Melbourne-based Fortune Wealth Creation Group, is concerned that most new migrants have very little idea about how their superannuation works.

“The super is very complex here in Australia. Most migrants actually don’t understand fully. Basically, if you work in Australia, employers are required by law to contribute 9.5% into your salary, then 10% increase and then to 12% by the financial year 2026.”

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this audio in Punjabi.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.

If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus


Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
. 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack