SBS Punjabi

Autobiography of Rs 1000 Indian currency note

SBS Punjabi

Rs 1000 notes will become a thing of the past now

Rs 1000 notes will become a thing of the past now, after PM Modi's demonetisation announcement that no new Rs 1000 notes will be printed hereafter. Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 16 November 2016 at 1:46pm, updated 17 November 2016 at 11:08am
By Gautam Kapil
Source: SBS

If you are exhausted of standing in never ending queues in front of banks and ATMs, then you deserve a break.

Published 16 November 2016 at 1:46pm, updated 17 November 2016 at 11:08am
By Gautam Kapil
Source: SBS
In a series of tweets and facebook posts Indians lashed out at the government, though most of the messages were funny. Giving a voice to those messages, here is a funny life story of 1000 bill.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?