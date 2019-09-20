Baba Budha Ji Jorh Mela: Sikh community ready to host 3rd annual sports meet in Melbourne

Available in other languages

Available in other languages

Every September, the Sikh community hold two-day sports meet and a community function in Pakenham, a suburb in Melbourne’s southeastern fringes.





An estimated 10,000 people are expected to attend the 3rd chapter of the annual Baba Budha Ji Jorh Mela on 28th and 29th September 2019.





The organising committee member, Hardev Singh told SBS Punjabi that arrangements have been made for the two-day spectacle of sport and culture.





“The preparations are in the final stages now. The games registration process is almost complete. We have a huge response for all games including Kabaddi,” he said.





“We will look after our guests with free food and drinks [Langar]. The attendees will be able to enjoy traditional Punjabi cuisine throughout the two-day carnival.” Source: Sandhu Photography





Mr Singh said that it’s a community-based sports festival which last year in 2018, attracted 5,000 people from across Australia.





“We are very thankful as we have got huge financial support from our community-based businessmen and the federal government," he said.





This year’s event is proudly supported by a community funding of $50,000 which is delivered by our long-term supporter Jason Wood, the member for Latrobe.

Mr Singh said the major attraction of the tournament is Kabaddi, which is a hugely popular sport within the Punjabi community.





“The Kabaddi event is the most eagerly awaited sport by our community. At least eight teams are lined up for this year’s competition and we look forward to their participation at this competition,” he said.





The attendees will be able to enjoy traditional Punjabi cuisine throughout the sports meet. Source: Supplied





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .









