Baba Fauja Singh is now 103 years young!

Baba Fauja Singh - forever young at heart!

Published 3 April 2014 at 4:00pm, updated 18 July 2018 at 10:55am
By Manpreet K Singh
The world's oldest marathoner, Baba Fauja Singh, celebrated his 103rd birthday this week, on April 1.

SBS Punjabi program contacted him in India on this special occasion, where he has been visiting for the past two months.

Babaji shared his great excitement at being invited by the IOC to be a torch bearer at the 2016 Olympics, and shared his fondest memories of his maiden trip to Australia in 2013, where he celebrated his 102nd birthday as well.

He also spoke about the bombings at the Boston marathon last year, and told people not to lose heart and to stay inspired. 

Here's a very special interview with the 103- year- young marathoner, Fauja Singh, who is in conversation with Manpreet. To see our unique collection of photos of this remarkable legend, please visit our website www.sbs.com.au/punjabi and click on "photo galleries" . 

