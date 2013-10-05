SBS Punjabi

Babbu Mann: The singing star of the month

SBS Punjabi

Babbu Man

Babbu Man at Canberra show 2017 Source: Supplied by Gurjant Singh

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 October 2013 at 9:00pm, updated 8 April 2017 at 12:19pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS

Babbu Mann is a famous Punjabi singer and film actor. He is currently in Australia for his singing concerts. In this conversation with SBS Punjabi's Preetinder Singh Grewal, Mr Mann explains his love for Punjabi singing and cinema.

Published 5 October 2013 at 9:00pm, updated 8 April 2017 at 12:19pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

ANTHONY ALBANESE CHEMIST VISIT

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Wednesday 4 January 2023

A damaged Helicopter is towed away on the Broadwater, on the Gold Coast, Tuesday, January 3, 2023. (AAP).jpg

Sea World helicopters transported for inspection after fatal crash

Sunny Dutta

Heartbroken friends pay tribute to Sydney man after Christmas Day drowning

Students at the University of New South Wales

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels