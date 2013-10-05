Babbu Mann: The singing star of the month

Babbu Man at Canberra show 2017 Source: Supplied by Gurjant Singh
Published 5 October 2013 at 9:00pm, updated 8 April 2017 at 12:19pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Babbu Mann is a famous Punjabi singer and film actor. He is currently in Australia for his singing concerts. In this conversation with SBS Punjabi's Preetinder Singh Grewal, Mr Mann explains his love for Punjabi singing and cinema.
Published 5 October 2013 at 9:00pm, updated 8 April 2017 at 12:19pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Share