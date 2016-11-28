Baljit Singh standing tall in Malaysia’s Hockey Team

The national defender Baljit Singh Charun is the lone Punjabi warrior in Malaysia's Hockey team.





He represented Malaysia at the International Festival of Hockey at Melbourne held between November 23 - 30, 2016.





The Kookaburras have won this tournament defeating New Zealand in the final 3 – 1.





India defeated Malaysia 4 -1 to take out third position, with goals from Rupinder Pal Singh, Raghunath Vokkaliga, Talwinder Singh and Akashdeep Singh.



