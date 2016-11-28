SBS Punjabi

Baljit Singh standing tall in Malaysia’s Hockey Team

SBS Punjabi

Baljit Singh with SBS Punjabi's Preetinder Grewal

Baljit Singh with SBS Punjabi's Preetinder Grewal Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 November 2016 at 6:46pm, updated 29 November 2016 at 12:20pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS

Sikh players used to dominate hockey in Malaysia, but now it is a rare scene. Baljit Singh is the lone lion carrying on this proud tradition of playing hockey at an international level. Here he is in conversation with SBS Punjabi’s Preetinder Singh Grewal.

Published 28 November 2016 at 6:46pm, updated 29 November 2016 at 12:20pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
The national defender Baljit Singh Charun is the lone Punjabi warrior in Malaysia's Hockey team.

He represented Malaysia at the International Festival of Hockey at Melbourne held between November 23 - 30, 2016.

The Kookaburras have won this tournament defeating New Zealand in the final 3 – 1.

India defeated Malaysia 4 -1 to take out third position, with goals from Rupinder Pal Singh, Raghunath Vokkaliga, Talwinder Singh and Akashdeep Singh.

The Kookaburras and India now head to Bendigo for a two-game test which takes place on Tuesday 29 and Wednesday 30 November.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?