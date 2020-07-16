Bank accounts of Registered Migration agents are scrutinised by OMARA every year

As of December 31 2019, there were 7249 registered migration agents in Australia, 30 per cent of whom are legal practitioners.





These registered migration agents are regulated by the OMARA or the Office of the Migration Agents Registration Authority run by the Department of Home Affairs.





A recent amendment of the migration bill means that legal practitioners no longer need to simultaneously hold a migration agent’s registration to provide immigration assistance.





Registered migration agent Johanna Nonato says unregistered agents are not bound by the rules and regulations of the OMARA.





We are registered. We have a code of conduct just like registered nurses have licences so we have that. People who are practising in Australia who are giving advice or assistance with regards to migration or Australian visas, and they’re not registered, that’s illegal. So there are people who do that in Australia but there’s a lot of people doing that overseas.





Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this feature in Punjabi.





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook .





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.





If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.





News and information is available in 63 languages at sbs.com.au/coronavirus









