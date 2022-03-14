Be prepared for all this winter's illnesses: Health authorities

It was two years ago, 11 March 2020, that the World Health Organisation director-general Tedros Ghebreyesus declared COVID-19 to be a global pandemic. Two years later, new COVID-19 cases are still emerging every day in Australia.





The states are already making plans to boost third-dose rates because of concerns the winter will bring a surge in cases. Queensland premier Annastacia Palazschuk says she has heard reports of a new Omicron sub-variant, which makes getting boosted even more important.





"We really need you to get your booster. If you have not had your booster, please think about getting your booster. This is going to be an added layer of protection, especially as we go into the winter season."





The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation is weighing up whether a fourth dose should be recommended for some groups of the population, especially those aged over 65. That advice may not be available until the end of March.





Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly has already previously warned of the possibility the nation will have an intense flu season this year.





He says he cannot predict what COVID variant may appear in winter, but he is almost certain the flu will be around to spread as people retreat indoors.





"What I do know though is we're almost certainly going to have a flu season this year as well, in winter. And flu and coronavirus together, as has been seen in several countries in the northern hemisphere right now is a challenge."



