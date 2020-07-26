SBS Punjabi

'Because We Matter': Plea to stop domestic violence during COVID pandemic

Published 27 July 2020 at 9:43am, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:09pm
By Stephanie Corsetti, Sonia Lal
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Humanitarian advocates are calling for urgent intervention to prevent spiraling rates of violence against young girls and women in the Asia-Pacific amid coronavirus lockdowns.

Humanitarian health organisation Plan International estimates globally 243 million girls and women aged between 15 and 49 have suffered sexual or physical violence over the past year. And the coronavirus pandemic is making the risk of violence even worse.

Together with Australian aid agency Save the Children, Plan International is calling for immediate intervention to stop spiralling rates of violence against young girls and women during coronavirus lockdowns. The two humanitarian organisations have united to launch the Because We Matter report. It demands leaders and governments take urgent and decisive action to better protect women.

Nada Nasser, Mission Australia State Director for New South Wales, Victoria and the ACT says she is worried some young women may be unable to escape their violent environments if there are more returns to lockdown.

"Our concern around a further lockdown is if that restricts the movement of those young people and means that some of them have to stay in those risky environments. In their home or wherever they are in that risky environment. So, you know, it is a concern. What we try to do is find ways to engage with those young people, you know, as much as possible."

To hear the full report click on the audio link above.

If you or someone you know needs help, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or 
visit www.1800RESPECT.org.au
. You can also call 
MensLine Australia
 on 1300 789 978 and 
Suicide Call Back Service
 on 1300 659 467. In an emergency, call 000.

SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at 
http://www.sbs.com.au/coronavirus


