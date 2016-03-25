Belgium attacks: Sikh temples open doors to anyone in need of help

Brussels attack is a curt reminder of the reality of the times we live in. However, it is times such as this that brings out the best in humanity, to feel and share the pain and grief of others.





After the Brussels attack, the Indian community in Belgium has come forward to extend a helping hand to anyone in need of food or shelter.





All the gurudwaras in the Belgian capital have opened their doors to the needy in view of the attacks.









Baljit Singh, the priest at Gurudwara Guru Nanak Sahib told SBS Punjabi that they had been serving food to over 200 stranded passengers.





"We received several calls from many people from different countries about their relatives who were stranded in Brussels after the attacks. Becuase they were with the authorities and their documents were lost at the airport, we were requested to prepare food for them."





"It was with great difficulty that members of the management could meet the passengers where they are kept, due to security reasons. After that, we sent them food last night, and will also do it tomorrow," said Baljit Singh.





He said that there was an atmosphere of fear after the attacks and that there were very few people out of their homes since the attacks.





34 people died in explosions at departure terminal of Brussels airport and a subway station and over a hundred were injured.









