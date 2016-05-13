Beware of Fraudulent Telephone Calls Targeting Punjabi Migrants

Protect yourself against scammers









Don't respond: Ignore suspicious emails, letters, house visits, phone calls or SMS - press delete, throw them out, shut the door or just hang up.









Watch out for slick tricks: Scammers use sophisticated tricks to fool you such as fake websites, glossy brochures, technical jargon or posing as someone that you know and trust - dont fall for them!









Dont let scammers push your buttons: Scammers will play on your emotions to get what they want.









Protect your identity: Your personal details are private and invaluable - keep them that way and away from scammers.









For more info - visit fairtrading.nsw.gov.au/ftw/Consumers/Scams.page



















