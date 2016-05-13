Beware of Fraudulent Telephone Calls Targeting Punjabi Migrants

SBS Punjabi

Telephone Alert

Published 13 May 2016 at 9:26pm
By Preetinder Grewal
A Punjabi migrant Gurdeep Singh was threatened this week by a suspicious phone call mentioning that ATO and Police are after him for three legal proceedings. Here we have a conversation with Gurdeep Singh who wants to spread the message of 'alertness' after he attended this suspicious phone call (phone call audio included). Preetinder Grewal reports….

Protect yourself against scammers



Don't respond: Ignore suspicious emails, letters, house visits, phone calls or SMS - press delete, throw them out, shut the door or just hang up.



Watch out for slick tricks: Scammers use sophisticated tricks to fool you such as fake websites, glossy brochures, technical jargon or posing as someone that you know and trust - dont fall for them!



Dont let scammers push your buttons: Scammers will play on your emotions to get what they want.



Protect your identity: Your personal details are private and invaluable - keep them that way and away from scammers.



For more info - visit fairtrading.nsw.gov.au/ftw/Consumers/Scams.page

 





