Bicycle helmet exemption for turban wearing Sikhs in NSW

Sikhs, who live in and around Glenwood are hoping to get a bicycle helmet exemption
Published 7 November 2014 at 3:04pm, updated 11 October 2018 at 1:49pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS
Sydney-based Australian Sikh Association has launched a campaign for Sikhs to be able to ride bicycles in NSW, without wearing a helmet. The Victorian and Queensland authorities have allowed turban-waring Sikhs to be exempt from wearing a helmet and the ASA wants something similar in NSW. The General Secretary of ASA, Jagtar Singh spoke to Manpreet from SBS Punjabi, to tell us about the petition sent to the local Council for this exemption. Here is a podcast of the interview
