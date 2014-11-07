SBS Punjabi

Bicycle helmet exemption for turban wearing Sikhs in NSW

SBS Punjabi

Sikhs, who live in and around Glenwood are hoping to get a bicycle helmet exemption

Sikhs, who live in and around Glenwood are hoping to get a bicycle helmet exemption

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 November 2014 at 3:04pm, updated 11 October 2018 at 1:49pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS

Sydney-based Australian Sikh Association has launched a campaign for Sikhs to be able to ride bicycles in NSW, without wearing a helmet. The Victorian and Queensland authorities have allowed turban-waring Sikhs to be exempt from wearing a helmet and the ASA wants something similar in NSW. The General Secretary of ASA, Jagtar Singh spoke to Manpreet from SBS Punjabi, to tell us about the petition sent to the local Council for this exemption. Here is a podcast of the interview

Published 7 November 2014 at 3:04pm, updated 11 October 2018 at 1:49pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Car crash Shepparton.jpg

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 5 January 2023

'Working from home' is seeing a move to the regions

Is working from home the new normal?

ANTHONY ALBANESE CHEMIST VISIT

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Wednesday 4 January 2023

A damaged Helicopter is towed away on the Broadwater, on the Gold Coast, Tuesday, January 3, 2023. (AAP).jpg

Sea World helicopters transported for inspection after fatal crash