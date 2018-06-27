Binu Dhillon speaks about Vadhayian Ji Vadhayian

'Vadhayiyaan Ji Vadhayiyaan' is an upcoming Punjabi movie scheduled to be released on 13 Jul, 2018 Source: Supplied
Published 27 June 2018 at 11:37am, updated 28 June 2018 at 12:06pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
After the box-office success of ‘Carry On Jatta 2’, Smeep Kang and Binnu Dhillon are ready to bring yet another comedy scoop in the Punjabi movie 'Vadhayiyaan Ji Vadhayiyaan’. Click the link to hear our conversation with Binnu Dhillon.
Published 27 June 2018 at 11:37am, updated 28 June 2018 at 12:06pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Share