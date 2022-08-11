Bollywood Gupshup: Aamir Khan visits Harmandir Sahib a day before Laal Singh Chaddha's release

Ranjit Bawa slams the Bollywood movie 'Good Luck Jerry' for portraying Punjab as a drug addict state.

Priyanka Chopra spends a day with war-stricken Ukraine's refugee kids in Poland.

'Maali', Pragya Kapoor's film on climate change to be world premiered at the Indian Film festival of Melbourne 2022

Miss Universe Harnaz Sandhu allegedly sued by actor Upasana Singh.

