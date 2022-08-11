SBS Punjabi

Bollywood Gupshup: Aamir Khan visits Harmandir Sahib a day before Laal Singh Chaddha's release

SBS Punjabi

Aamir-Khan golden temple.jpg

Aamir Khan at Golden Temple, Amritsar.

Published 11 August 2022 at 11:45am, updated 11 August 2022 at 12:05pm
By Sumeet Kaur
Source: SBS

Aamir Khan and his co-star Mona Singh visited Harmandir Sahib (also known as Golden Temple) in Amritsar to seek blessings for his most awaited film Laal Singh Chaddha, released in theatres today. This and much more about the upcoming new movies and songs, listen to our weekly Bollywood News.

  • Ranjit Bawa slams the Bollywood movie 'Good Luck Jerry' for portraying Punjab as a drug addict state.
  • Priyanka Chopra spends a day with war-stricken Ukraine's refugee kids in Poland.
  • 'Maali', Pragya Kapoor's film on climate change to be world premiered at the Indian Film festival of Melbourne 2022
  • Miss Universe Harnaz Sandhu allegedly sued by actor Upasana Singh.
