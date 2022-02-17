SBS Punjabi

Bollywood Gupshup: Akshay Kumar starrer 'Prithviraj' to hit screens in June

akshay kumar prithviraj

Akshay Kumar as Prithviraj. Source: Twitter

Published 17 February 2022 at 2:51pm
By Sumeet Kaur
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
The historical drama 'Prithviraj', based on the life of the last Hindu king, 'Prithiviraj Chauhan' starring Akshay Kumar in the title role, is scheduled to hit theatres on June 10. This and much more from the other side of the silver screen in our weekly Bollywood Gupshup.

Initially scheduled for release on January 21, the film 'Prithviraj' has been postponed due to an outbreak of Omicron.

Akshay Kumar announced the new release date of the film on Twitter.

Alia Bhatt starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' receives UA certificate from the censor board, but the board has ordered four cuts in the film. The film also stars Ajay Devgan and is set to release on February 25, 2022.

Listen to the audio by clicking on 'Speaker' in the photo above.

