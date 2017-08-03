SBS Punjabi

Bollywood Gupshup for first week of August 2017

Poster Boys

Poster Boys

Published 3 August 2017 at 8:16pm, updated 4 August 2017 at 12:43pm
By Harpreet Kaur
From Movie 'Mother's release to Sunny Deol's 'Poster boys', all the news you need to know from Bollywood this week. You'll hear from Randeep Hooda and Shruti Haasan about a recent release, as well as a report on Madhur Bhandarkar's Indu Sarkar

Presenting this week's Bollywood Gupshup, as broadcast on SBS Punjabi on August 3, 2017

