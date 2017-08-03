Bollywood Gupshup for first week of August 2017

Published 3 August 2017 at 8:16pm, updated 4 August 2017 at 12:43pm
By Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS
From Movie 'Mother's release to Sunny Deol's 'Poster boys', all the news you need to know from Bollywood this week. You'll hear from Randeep Hooda and Shruti Haasan about a recent release, as well as a report on Madhur Bhandarkar's Indu Sarkar
Presenting this week's Bollywood Gupshup, as broadcast on SBS Punjabi on August 3, 2017
