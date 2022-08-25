Bollywood Gupshup: Moving beyond comedy, Kapil Sharma plays a conservative man in upcoming movie Zwigato
Comedian Kapil Sharma in a serious role in the upcoming movie Zwigato Source: Twitter / NewsByteApp
Published 25 August 2022 at 1:38pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS
The upcoming film Zwigato, starring Kapil Sharma, portrays him as a poor delivery guy who would rather struggle financially than allow his wife to work. And Diljit Dosanjh's movie 'Jogi' is ready to stream on the OTT platform Netflix. For more news from Bollywood, listen to this podcast.
