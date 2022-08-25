SBS Punjabi

Bollywood Gupshup: Moving beyond comedy, Kapil Sharma plays a conservative man in upcoming movie Zwigato

Comedian Kapil Sharma playing a serious role in the upcoming movie Zwigato

Comedian Kapil Sharma in a serious role in the upcoming movie Zwigato Source: Twitter / NewsByteApp

Published 25 August 2022 at 1:38pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS

The upcoming film Zwigato, starring Kapil Sharma, portrays him as a poor delivery guy who would rather struggle financially than allow his wife to work. And Diljit Dosanjh's movie 'Jogi' is ready to stream on the OTT platform Netflix. For more news from Bollywood, listen to this podcast.

Listen to SBS Radio's Punjabi program from Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
