Bollywood Gupshup: Yash starrer KGF 2 continues to break records at the box office

Published 21 April 2022 at 9:15pm, updated 22 April 2022 at 10:52am
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS
Prashanth Neel's directorial KGF chapter 2 starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon has collected a whopping Rs 723.15 crores in its 7 days run at the box office. This and much more from the other side of the silver screen in our weekly Bollywood Gupshup.
