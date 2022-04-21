SBS Punjabi

Bollywood Gupshup: Yash starrer KGF 2 continues to break records at the box office

SBS Punjabi

KGF 2

Source: Twitter

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 April 2022 at 9:15pm, updated 22 April 2022 at 10:52am
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS

Prashanth Neel's directorial KGF chapter 2 starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon has collected a whopping Rs 723.15 crores in its 7 days run at the box office. This and much more from the other side of the silver screen in our weekly Bollywood Gupshup.

Published 21 April 2022 at 9:15pm, updated 22 April 2022 at 10:52am
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS
Listen to the audio by clicking on 'Speaker' in the photo above.

Listen to
SBS Punjabi
Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on
Facebook
and
Twitter
.

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack