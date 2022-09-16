Bollywood Gupshup: Yo Yo Honey Singh and his wife get divorced after 11 years of marriage
YoYo Honey Singh and Ex-wife Shalini Talwar Credit: BollywoodShaadis
Published 16 September 2022 at 10:54am, updated 16 September 2022 at 11:44am
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS
Punjabi singer and musician Honey Singh and his wife Shalini Talwar's ongoing dispute has ended in divorce. Ms Talwar had alleged domestic violence against the famous singer-rapper. Listen to our weekly Bollywood Gupshup for this news and more from the world of movies and music.
