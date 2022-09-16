SBS Punjabi

Bollywood Gupshup: Yo Yo Honey Singh and his wife get divorced after 11 years of marriage

honey singh wedding.jpg

YoYo Honey Singh and Ex-wife Shalini Talwar Credit: BollywoodShaadis

Published 16 September 2022 at 10:54am, updated 16 September 2022 at 11:44am
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Punjabi singer and musician Honey Singh and his wife Shalini Talwar's ongoing dispute has ended in divorce. Ms Talwar had alleged domestic violence against the famous singer-rapper. Listen to our weekly Bollywood Gupshup for this news and more from the world of movies and music.

