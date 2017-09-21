Bollywood Gupshup

Lukhnow Central Source: Google
Published 21 September 2017 at 4:36pm
By Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS
Ranjit Tiwaris Lukhnow Central and Hansal Mehtas Simran were released this week. While the viewers praised the movie Lukhnow Central and acting skills of Farhan Akhtar, they only seemed to like Kangna Ranauts acting in Simran, classing the movie as simple. House of Commons in British Parliament awarded Bollywood actor Salman Khan the Global Diversity Award. This and lot more, in this weeks Bollywood news.Hear the full report here.
