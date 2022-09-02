SBS Punjabi

Book review: 'Athar Digi Pathar Te' by Pakistan poet Abdul Basit

Athar Digi Pathar Te

Credit: Supplied

Published 2 September 2022 at 10:00pm, updated 5 September 2022 at 11:28am
Presented by Masood Malhi, Harleen Kaur
In our weekly literary series, our Lahore-based correspondent Masood Mallhi reviews a collection of poems by one of the luminaries of contemporary Punjabi poetry, Abdul Basit, from his book 'Athar Digi Pathar Te'.

