SBS Punjabi

Book review Mela Akhiya Daa by Anwar Masood)

SBS Punjabi

masood

masood Source: masood

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 16 September 2016 at 8:11pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS

Punjabi comedy and especially Pakistani Punjabi comedy has a famous name and that is Anwar Masood who has written and presented many comedies on daily life.

Published 16 September 2016 at 8:11pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS
Anwar Masood from Gujarat, Pakistan is famous for his Farsi teacher, learned Urdu writer and Punjabi poet. His famous book 'Mela Akhiaan da' was first published in 1974. Here are some excerpts from that book, presented by Masood Mallhi ji.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?