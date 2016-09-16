Book review Mela Akhiya Daa by Anwar Masood)

Anwar Masood from Gujarat, Pakistan is famous for his Farsi teacher, learned Urdu writer and Punjabi poet. His famous book 'Mela Akhiaan da' was first published in 1974. Here are some excerpts from that book, presented by Masood Mallhi ji.
masood Source: masood
Published 16 September 2016 at 8:11pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS
Punjabi comedy and especially Pakistani Punjabi comedy has a famous name and that is Anwar Masood who has written and presented many comedies on daily life.
Published 16 September 2016 at 8:11pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS
Share