Book review: 'Patan Chana Daa' by Pakistani Punjabi poet Junaid Akram

'Patan Chana Daa' by Pakistani Punjabi poet, Junaid Akram. Source: Supplied by Masood Mallhi

Published 30 August 2021 at 2:42pm
By Masood Mallhi
Source: SBS

In our fortnightly literary series, our Pakistan correspondent Masood Mallhi reviews 'Patan Chana Daa' penned by Punjabi poet and writer Junaid Akram. Tune into this podcast to listen to the review.

Published 30 August 2021 at 2:42pm
By Masood Mallhi
Source: SBS

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this feature in Punjabi.

Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.