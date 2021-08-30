SBS Punjabi

Book review: 'Patan Chana Daa' by Pakistani Punjabi poet Junaid Akram

Junaid Akram

'Patan Chana Daa' by Pakistani Punjabi poet, Junaid Akram. Source: Supplied by Masood Mallhi

Published 30 August 2021 at 2:42pm
By Masood Mallhi
In our fortnightly literary series, our Pakistan correspondent Masood Mallhi reviews 'Patan Chana Daa' penned by Punjabi poet and writer Junaid Akram. Tune into this podcast to listen to the review.

