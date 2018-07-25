Boost your points for skilled migration with NAATI accreditation

SBS Punjabi

Published 25 July 2018 at 1:48pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Do you want to know how to boost your chances for skilled migration following the successful accreditation from National Accreditation Authority for Translators and Interpreters? NAATI offers Credentialed Community Language (CCL) Test that gives 5 points to the prospective applicants for their point-based GSM visa. Preetinder Singh Grewal reports…

