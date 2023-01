Arshdeep Singh is a 25 year old budding poet, songwriter and singer who wants to highlight social issues through his poetry. He came to Australia in 2015 to study MBA and has written almost 300 poems. His dream is to one day print an anthology of his work. One of his poems was recently converted into a song and sung by a Canada based Punjabi singer.





In this interview, Arshdeep shares some of his work and dreams with SBS Punjabi listeners.