Building bridges between police and communities

Cup with a cop

Cup with a cop Source: SBS/Wolfgang Mueller

Published 6 June 2017 at 4:36pm
By Preeti McCarthy
Whether its reporting suspicious activity, or being random breath tested, many of us will meet police in our day to day lives. However, for some new arrivals it can be a fearful experience, reminding them of corruption or injustice in their homelands. A new initiative called Coffee with a Cop is trying to overcome old resentments towards police. Preeti McCarthy finds out more.

