Building plan for Baba Guru Nanak University gets approval in Pakistan

The government of Pakistan has earmarked funds in its annual budget for the current financial year, to begin construction of the Baba Guru Nanak University.





Late last year, a foundation of the building was laid at Nankana Sahib, the city which marks the birthplace of the founder of the Sikh religion Guru Nanak, to mark the 550th birth anniversary celebrations.





Several architects from around the world had submitted their vision for the building plan of the proposed university, and authorities have now approved one.





It is expected that following Guru Nanak's egalitarian teachings, between 5,000 to 10,000 students from around the world will earn placements in this university when it's completed.





Reportedly, the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan is taking a keen interest in fast-tracking the Baba Guru Nanak University project, eager to see it finished during his term as head of the government.





