Building plan for Baba Guru Nanak University gets approval in Pakistan

The building plan for Guru Nanak Dev University to be built at Nanakana Sahib in Pakistan

The building plan for Guru Nanak Dev University to be built at Nanakana Sahib in Pakistan Source: Supplied

Published 22 July 2020 at 9:29am, updated 22 July 2020 at 9:35am
By Manpreet K Singh
Presented by Masood mallhi
The first round of funding to begin construction of Baba Guru Nanak University has been set aside in Pakistan's annual budget and a building plan has been approved.

The government of Pakistan has earmarked funds in its annual budget for the current financial year, to begin construction of the Baba Guru Nanak University.

Late last year, a foundation of the building was laid at Nankana Sahib, the city which marks the birthplace of the founder of the Sikh religion Guru Nanak, to mark the 550th birth anniversary celebrations. 

Several architects from around the world had submitted their vision for the building plan of the proposed university, and authorities have now approved one. 

It is expected that following Guru Nanak's egalitarian teachings, between 5,000 to 10,000 students from around the world will earn placements in this university when it's completed.

Reportedly, the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan is taking a keen interest in fast-tracking the Baba Guru Nanak University project, eager to see it finished during his term as head of the government.

Hear more about this, in this week's 'Lehnde Punjab di Khabarsaar', and also about consular access being provided to Indian national Kulbhushan Yadav, who is facing espionage charges in Pakistan.

