Buying a used car? These tips can help you avoid costly repairs

Young man looking under the car hood

Private sellers aren't required to disclose faults in a used car to a potential buyer. Source: Getty Images

Published 12 April 2021 at 3:27pm, updated 25 July 2022 at 2:07pm
By Josipa Kosanovic
Presented by Paras Nagpal
Have you ever purchased a used car and later found that it required expensive repairs? This is not uncommon, but you can avoid expensive repairs if you know what to look for when buying a used car.

Tim Nicholson works at the Royal Automotive Club of Victoria or RACV, managing the road test program and acting as a judge for ‘Australia’s Best Cars’ program. 


He says when buying a used car, the smartest choice is to go for the safest car you can afford.  

“The most important thing for us is safety. The cheaper the vehicle is, you know, the higher chance is that it’s not going to be as reliable, it’s not going to be as safe, so yeah look, safety is just the number one priority, and we always say buy the safest car that you can afford. That’s what we always recommend.”

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this audio in Punjabi.

