Buying a used car? These tips can help you avoid costly repairs

Tim Nicholson works at the Royal Automotive Club of Victoria or RACV, managing the road test program and acting as a judge for ‘Australia’s Best Cars’ program.







He says when buying a used car, the smartest choice is to go for the safest car you can afford.





“The most important thing for us is safety. The cheaper the vehicle is, you know, the higher chance is that it’s not going to be as reliable, it’s not going to be as safe, so yeah look, safety is just the number one priority, and we always say buy the safest car that you can afford. That’s what we always recommend.”





