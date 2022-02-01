Calls for better water safety campaign targeting migrant communities

47 per cent of drowning deaths in Australia in the past 15 years were among people born overseas. And Indian migrants account for the highest proportion of that number.





A new survey from the University of New South Wales' Beach Safety group is now trying to understand why that is the case. It's more complex than the popular perception of ignorance.





Professor Rob Brander is one of the study authors.





"We found that most people who live less than 10 years in Australia are the ones that visit beaches more frequently, but are less likely to have had swimming lessons, heard of the flags, understand things like rip currents, or have participated in a beach safety program. So the message there is we really need to improve our beach safety education of new migrants, and relatively new migrants."





Almost half of the 249 migrants from South Asian nations surveyed admitted they did not know how to swim, but still intended to enter the water anyway.





There are numerous surf safety programs targeted at migrants attending beaches across the country, many of which have been successful in teaching new migrants, especially children, how to enjoy themselves at the beach safely.





But Professor Brander says the approach should be expanded to be more community-focused, in order to help educate sections of the diaspora who are seemingly missing out on the messaging.





"There's a lot of great programs out there that are trying to address the safety in these communities. And I'm sure, you know, many of them are good. But the challenge is actually reaching these people and motivating them to be interested in learning to swim lessons and beach safety programs. More effort needs to go into that sphere and a new drive to educate people from within their community."





