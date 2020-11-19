Calls for sweeping reforms in Australia's legal system to help survivors of family violence

A survivor of domestic violence shares her story for the first time, recounting her experience and how it was managed by authorities.





Jane, which is not her real name, requests to remain anonymous.





She says that she didn't feel reassured, safe or secure about the way her case was being handled with both with police and in the legal process that followed.





Women's Safety New South Wales surveyed 59 women victims of domestic and family violence who have had interactions with the police and the courts.





Chief Executive Hayley Foster says, while there have been improvements in recent years, the results clearly show that victims are still lacking confidence in the system's ability to help them.











Ms Foster is also calling for independent investigations of police and court misconduct - rather than allowing police and courts to continue investigating their own.





She also wants to see a ban on victims being cross-examined in New South Wales - the only state in Australia that still allows this practice - and for more evidence to be given in closed courts so women are not forced to testify in front of their communities and members of the public.





Anyone seeking domestic violence support can contact 1-800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732





